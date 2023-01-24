Danville City Council Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague, right, talks with students and others on Monday at the Vermilion County Youth Leadership Conference presented by the Danville High School Future Problem Solvers. The event at Danville Area Community College included high school students throughout Vermilion County; educators; state, city and county officials; after-school mentoring representatives; and others to discuss employment opportunities, housing insecurities, mental health, balance educational opportunities and meet needs, solve teacher shortage and other issues.
Retiring Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry, who also is a Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees member (right at the middle table) talks at the youth conference on Monday sitting next to DACC President Stephen Nacco.
The Vermilion County Youth Leadership Conference was Monday at DACC to discuss school funding, legislation, housing insecurities, employment and careers and also student mental health. In memory of state Sen. Scott Bennett, the Danville High School Future Problem Solvers accepted donations for Autism Support Networks, and housing insecure/homeless populations and veterans.
The youth and civic and community leaders met at tables in small groups.
The roundtable discussions.
