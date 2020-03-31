Martha Ann Swaney, 96, of Covington, Ind., died at 9:46 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Waters of Covington. She was born Jan. 6, 1924, at Covington, the daughter of Sherman and Ruth (Meharry) Lewsader. Martha was a life resident of Covington and Veedersburg and a 1942 graduate of Veed…