DANVILLE — WorkSource Enterprises staff has continued working, but consumers haven’t been able to be on site due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Frank Brunacci, president/CEO of WorkSource Enterprises, is happy to report that consumers will be coming back for the vocational and other programs in August instead of once thought September.
To assist with keeping its approximately 30 employees working, including at the rest area off the interstate, WorkSource received a $200,000 Payroll Protection Program loan.
Brunacci said they are thankful for that loan, that can be forgivable.
Another community organization he’s involved with, Danville Symphony Orchestra, also was among the hundreds of organizations and businesses in Vermilion County and the surrounding area to receive loans of $150,000 or less.
WorkSource officials also are excited about construction starting on the Julius W. Hegeler II Vocational Center.
“God Bless Julius,” Brunacci said. It’s been a year since Hegeler passed away.
Hegeler bequeathed $3 million to construct the new vocational center for persons with disabilities. The facility will be built attached to and behind the new Developmental Day Training Center, and will add 33,000 square feet. The Hegeler addition would enable WorkSource to move out of the building that has housed it for almost 50 years.
Brunacci said the old brick building will be torn down with the construction of the new center. Construction is expected to take about a year.
A shed has been taken down and land is being cleared for construction.
WorkSource is located at 3713 N. Vermilion St., just north of Kohl’s.
WorkSource — formerly called Vermilion County Rehabilitation Services — has provided developmental day programming training, employment preparation, home-based services and community job placement to persons with disabilities in Vermilion County since 1971.
WorkSource’s Vocational Program places persons with disabilities in employment. WorkSource also has a Supported Employment Program that oversees work sites throughout Vermilion County, as well as working groups in-house at local businesses and manufacturing facilities.
It already had a building addition that included classrooms, laundry, a large kitchen, an exercise/rehabilitation room with adaptive equipment, a shower room, and offices.
