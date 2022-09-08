The Humane Society of Danville is hosting its first big fundraiser since the pandemic began.
“Woofstock” will take place at Temple Plaza in downtown Danville on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with live music, vendors, raffles and activities for all ages throughout the day.
Humane Society Kennel Director Alyssa Julian said admission to the event is free for the first time this year since it is an outdoor event.
There are no rain dates planned for the outdoor event. However, Julian said the stage is covered and tents will be provided for the different vendor booths.
Live music begins at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Artists include: Brad and Angie; Chad and Carla; Logan Kirby; Cram Jam; Rucas; North Street Soul; Darrell Heath Band; and Live Thru Wednesday.
The children’s zone will operate from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with activities that include bounce houses, flower crowns and funky hair, painting, jewelry and Joyful Bubbles. A free will monetary donation will allow access into this area with everything included.
Vendors will be set up at different booths throughout Temple Plaza. Vendors will have thrifted items, Botox and injection information, art, cleaning services, personalized merchandise, hair accessories, clothing, tumblers, dog items and a dog nail-trimming station.
“If people want to have a vendor table, they basically just make a donation to the shelter and then they can set up their table and promote services or sell items, whatever they want,” Julian said.
There will also be 50/50 raffles throughout the day, with one raffle being drawn about every two hours. Raffle prizes from downtown stores like Sweet Repeats, Willows and Moon and The Local Farmhouse will be drawn by 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $1 each or as a bundle of six for $5.
Julian said winners do not have to be present for each drawing. When people buy their tickets, they will write down a phone number to be contacted if they win.
Julian described “Woofstock” as one of the biggest fundraisers of each year for the Humane Society, and she said she’s excited to get back to it after two years.
Since 2014, the Humane Society has been a private nonprofit organization, so it does not receive funding from the City of Danville or Vermilion County. Donations and fundraisers like “Woofstock” keep the shelter operating.
“A lot of people still think that we’re animal control or we get some sort of funding … so our fundraisers are really important to us,” she said.
Without in-person fundraising over the last two years, Julian said she has been grateful for the regular donations from community members and the extra donations when requested on the shelter’s social media. She said there are also some people who leave donations to the Humane Society in their last will and testament.
“We’ve gotten a couple memorials in the last few years that have helped us keep operating expenses under control,” she said.
When the pandemic began and pet adoption rates soared throughout the country, Julian said the Humane Society didn’t quiet reach the same level of demand other shelters saw.
“There were shelters getting emptied because of so many adoptions (and) we didn’t get to that,” she said. “Of course we want to adopt the animals out, but Covid has really slowed down adoptions … to where we are holding animals longer than I’ve ever held animals.” She has been at the Humane Society for eight years now, she said.
According to Julian, the shelter was averaging about four to five adoptions a day for a little while, which she described as “a big chunk” because the shelter houses about 30 animals.
As time went on, Julian said adoptions have halted. In addition to adoption preparation and general caretaking, Julian said the shelter is a sanctuary for animals.
“We haven’t picked back up, so I try to tell people we’re not just taking in animals to try to find them homes,” Julian said. “When we take them in, we’re saying, ‘Anything they need going forward, we’re doing,’ and since we’re keeping them long-term, that means their medical needs are with us.”
In addition to “Woofstock,” downtown shops will be open, with some having sidewalk sales.
Food will be available from Lovin Cup and Motley Food. Vermilion River Beer Company will be open for drinks.
Sponsors for this event include: Erika Ramsey, Stateline Hillcrest Animal Hospital, Danville Small Animal Clinic, Toyota of Danville, Danielle Van Vickle, Deb Fridy, The Lima Bean, The Craft A Mane Artery, Obie’s Arctic Chill, Marsha & Greg Williams, Dwight George of The Mortgage Exchange and Nichole Lesko of MiMi’s Kitchen and Catering.
