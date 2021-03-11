DANVILLE — A tough first half put the Danville Area Community College women's basketball team in trouble against Parkland College.
In the second half, the Lady Jaguars got closer in the second half in only getting outscored 32-28, but they would lose 59-41.
Rylee Dowers had 18 points to lead DACC, while Alexus Mobley had nine points and five steals, Asaya Bulgin had five points and six rebounds and Hunter Edwards had eight rebounds.
Naomi McDaniel had 11 points to lead Parkland, who was up 27-13 at halftime, while Mady Harper and Rhinannon Skoog each added 10.
The Lady Jaguars are 4-10 and 1-6 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will host Illinois Central College on Sunday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gym
Parkland College 59, Danville Area Community College 41
Parkland (59) — Bree Trimble 3-9 0-0 6, Naomi McDaniel 5-10 1-4 11, Peyton Crowe 3-6 2-2 8, Mady Harper 3-5 2-2 10, Shaelynn Bell 1-4 2-2 4, Claire Wilhour 0-1 4-4 4, Elly Haberkorn 2-4 2-3 6, Ariana Booker 0-2 0-0 0, Kiersten Price-Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Rhiannon Skoog 3-3 4-4 10, Alexis German 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 17-21 59.
DACC (41) — Hunter Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Rylee Dowers 7-12 3-7 18, Anaiya Robinson 0-3 2-2 2, Alexus Mobley 3-8 3-3 9, Maria Artigas 1-7 0-0 2, Asaya Bulgin 2-7 1-4 5, Shariya Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Allasha Alexander 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 15-50 9-16 41.
Parkland;11;16;19;13;—;59
DACC;7;6;13;15;—;41
3-point goals — Parkland 2-11 (Harper 2-4, Booker 0-1, German 0-1, Crowe 0-2, Trimble 0-3); DACC 2-12 (Davis 1-3, Dowers 1-4, Artigas 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Mobley 0-3). Rebounds — Parkland 30 (McDaniel, Crowe 5); DACC 30 (Edwards 8). Assists — Parkland 10 (Harper 4); DACC 7 (Mobley 3). Steals — Parkland 7 (Harper, Wilhour 2); DACC 10 (Mobley 5). Turnovers — Parkland 21, DACC 19. Total fouls — Parkland 14, DACC 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
