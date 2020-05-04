NEWPORT, Ind. — The search for a missing Perrysville, Ind., woman ended last week with the discovery of a body in the Wabash River.
A Department of Natural Resources officer and a Vermillion County, Ind., Deputy located the body of 50-year-old Vickie S. Kendrick-Hughes on April 30 in the water north of Newport.
Authorities had been searching for Kendrick-Hughes since March 12 when she was reported missing.
An autopsy Friday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital by Dr. Roland Kohr showed the death was consistent with drowning, according to a press release issued by Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps.
"At this time, there are no signs of foul play," Phelps said.
Positive identification was made by dental records by a forensic odontologist on Monday, Phelps said.
The investigation was conducted by the Vermillion County Coroner's Office, Vermillion County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Family members of Kendrick-Hughes were notified of the discovery April 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.