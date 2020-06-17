DANVILLE — Don and Deanna Witzel, owners of all five Vermilion County McDonald’s restaurants, added $10,000 to their established DACC Foundation scholarship this week, making it fully endowed and self-supporting. Endowed scholarships are awarded from the earnings of a restricted fund — or corpus.
While McDonald’s encourages its employees’ educational endeavors through the Archways to Opportunities tuition assistance program, the Witzels wished to add their personal support. The Witzel Family Scholarship was established in 2018 to reward employees with scholarships at Danville Area Community College.
The Witzels’ commitment to education, the community, and their employees is evidenced through their many generous gifts to area initiatives. Among their numerous community service commitments, Deanna Witzel serves on the DACC Foundation Board.
For more information about the DACC Foundation scholarship program, contact the Foundation office at 443-8772 or email foundation@dacc.edu.
