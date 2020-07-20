Ruth M. Stewart, 84, of Covington died at 8:41 A. M. Sunday July 19, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. She was born October 11, 1935 at Waynesville, NC the daughter of Ray E. and Carrie (Howell) Miller. Ruth married John F. Stewart, Jr. April 7, 1956 at Waynesville, NC. John died January…