WISCONSIN BADGERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 18
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign
When — 1:30 p.m., today
Records — Wisconsin 14-5 overall, 8-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 12-5 overall, 8-3 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Badgers are No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Illini are ranked No. 12.
Television — FOX
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 111-89 and won the last game between the two teams with a 71-70 victory on Jan. 8, 2020 in Madison, Wis. But Wisconsin has won the last seven games at Champaign.
Last games — The Badgers beat Penn State on Tuesday with a 72-56 win. Illinois pulled out a 75-71 overtime win on Tuesday against Indiana.
Up Next — Wisconsin will face Nebraska on Thursday, while Illinois will face off with Michigan on Thursday.
Projected lineups — Wisconsin: G D'Mitrick Trice, 6-0, graduate senior. F Aleem Ford, 6-8, graduate senior. F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, sophomore. F Micah Potter, 6-10, graduate senior, G Brad Davidson, 6-4, junior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Wisconsin: Trice 13.3, Micah Potter 12.3, Ford 9.4, Davison 9.3 Illinois: Dosunmu 21.2, Cockburn 16.8, Frazier 10.2, Miller 8.7.
Rebounding — Wisconsin: Potter 6.6, Ford 4.4, Wahl 4.3. Illinois: Cockburn 10.2, Dosunmu 6.1, Da’Monte Williams 5.4.
Assists — Wisconsin: Trice 3.9, Davison 2.3, Wahl 1.6. Illinois: Dosunmu 4.6, Andre Curbelo 4.6, Frazier 2.8.
