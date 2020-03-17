Winter Sports Tournament Glance PREP BOYS BASKETBALL IHSAA Class 2A State Series All times Eastern Western Boone Sectional Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Rossville 63, Carroll 58

Game 2 — Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40

Friday, March 6

Game 3 — Rossville 55, Seeger 39

Game 4 — Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37

Saturday, March 7

Championship — Rossville 47, Western Boone 45

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All time Eastern

Attica Sectional

Tuesday, March 3

Game 1 — Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55

Game 2 — Attica 32, North Vermillion 30

Friday, March 6

Game 3 — Covington 67, Faith Christian 33.

Game 4 — Clinton Central 53, Attica 52

Saturday, March 7

Championship — Covington 68, Clinton Central 39

Frankfort Regional

Game 1 — Covington vs. Southwood, postponed

Game 2 — Blue River Valley vs. Cowan, postponed

Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, postponed

Tags

Recommended for you