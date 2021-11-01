LAKE FOREST — Watching the game on TV, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy helped stay engaged by jotting down notes as the plays unfolded.
It was an unusual spot, one he hopes he’s never in again.
“It was just a really, really weird situation,” Nagy said Monday.
It was also an all-too-familiar result.
The Bears are reeling with three straight losses after falling 33-22 to San Francisco in a game during which they were without their coach as well as their top pass rusher.
Nagy, who is vaccinated, was away from the team all week after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor filled in for him.
But besides missing their coach, the Bears had to get by without Khalil Mack. The three-time All-Pro linebacker was sidelined for the first time since 2018 because of a foot injury. And on top of that, safety Eddie Jackson exited after hurting his hamstring on the second play from scrimmage.
Though rookie quarterback Justin Fields had probably his best all-around game, the Bears couldn’t get the stops they needed. It added up to another rough afternoon following back-to-back losses to Green Bay and Tampa Bay, including a 35-point thumping by the Buccaneers that was Chicago’s most lopsided blowout since 2014.
It left the third-place Bears (3-5) four games behind the NFC North-leading Packers (7-1).
Colts stay on focus after loss
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts should be adjusting their expectations.
They trail division-leading Tennessee by three games and the gap essentially expands to four when factoring in the Titans season sweep. It’s a wide margin after eight weeks, even in a 17-game season — and even if two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry doesn’t take another snap with Tennessee this season.
Coach Frank Reich refuses to cede anything.
“I understand it’s a really big hole to come back from and win the division, the odds are really stacked against us,” he said after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss put Indy in this predicament. “I’m just not wired to think like that. The way I’m wired, the way our team is wired is we’ve got a game on Thursday night. We have to come back.”
A short week should help Indy move on quickly after seeing another winnable game slip away, this one with potentially long-term consequences.
With five losses, three at home, the Colts now face a daunting task to get back into division title contention.
While wins over the New York Jets (2-5) this week and Jacksonville (1-6) next week would get the Colts to .500 for the first time this season, the ensuing six-game stretch poses a major challenge. It includes trips to Buffalo and Arizona with home games sprinkled in against Tampa Bay, New England and Las Vegas.
So even navigating the more manageable journey to one of the AFC’s seven playoff spots would require Indy to beat some playoff contenders. And, regardless of Henry’s injury status, the Colts can’t afford many more stumbles.
Yes, it’s a difficult task, one they’ve accepted with the same unrelenting approach of Reich.
“Football’s funny. You practice hard, you put in the work and sometimes it’s just not working out,” tight end Jack Doyle said Monday. “You know the process works, you know how we do things here. So you dig deeper into that and you keep working and you know that the ball will start bouncing our way in those games.”
