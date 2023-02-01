PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 71, Rantoul 55
Rantoul (55) — Rice 1 0-0 2, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Gawenda 2 0-0 4, Sjoken 2 4-6 8, Mcelmurry 7 1-3 19, Smith 2 2-2 7, Adkins 5 2-8 12, Duitsman 0 0-0 0, Brundage 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 10-21 55.
Danville (71) — Ja’Vaughn Robinson 3 5-8 13, Devan Larkin 4 1-3 9, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0 0-0 0, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow 10 1-2 21, Demarcus Lucas 7 2-4 17, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Terrion Gouard 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Ireland 2 1-2 5, Quentin Ablinger 2 0-0 4, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 10-19 71.
Rantoul;13;8;12;22;—;55
Danville;11;15;20;25;— ;71
3-point field goals — Rantoul 5 (Mcelmurry 4, Smith); Danville 3 (Robinson 2, Lucas). Total fouls — Rantoul 16, Danville 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 79, Westville 59
Westville (59) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 2 2-2 6, Kamden Maddix 5 2-2 13, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 10 6-8 32, Easton Barney 1 2-4 4, Matthew Darling 2 0-0 4, Tyler Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-12 59.
Oakwood (79) — Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Brody Taflinger 3 0-0 8, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 17 0-0 40, Jackson Dudley 4 0-0 10, Tanner Pichon 7 0-0 14, Alec Harrison 1 1-2 3. Totals: 34 1-2 79.
Westville;16;17;12;14;—;59
Oakwood;18;21;14;26;— ;79
3-point field goals — Westville 7 (Wichtowski 6, Maddox); Oakwood 10 (Hobick 6, Dudley 2, Taflinger 2). Total fouls — Westville 4, Oakwood 14. Fouled out — Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Armstrong-Potomac 51, Watseka 50
A-P (51) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 5 0-0 13, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 10 4-5 26, Seth Johnson 1 0-0 2, Cain Buhr 2 0-0 4, Bowen Hesterburg 2 1-2 6. Totals: 20 5-7 51.
Watseka (50) — Hagen Hoy 5 0-0 15, Quinn Starkey 3 1-4 8, James Newell 0 0-0 0, Evan LaBelle 1 2-2 4, Myles Lynch 0 2-2 2, Payton Schumburg 2 0-0 4, Dane Martin 7 3-5 17. Totals: 18 8-13 50.
A-P;16;13;15;7;—;51
Watseka;7;13;11;19;— ;50
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 6 (Bailey 3, Asbury 2, Hesterberg); Watseka 6 (Hoy 5, Starkey). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 15, Watseka 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Chrisman 42
Chrisman (42) — Gavin McCord 0 0-0 0, Gage Tingley 1 0-0 2, Triston Lehmkuhl 4 1-2 12, Chris Francis 2 0-0 6, Nic Eddy 5 5-5 16, Board 0 0-0 0, John Mosier 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Rogan Maloney 2 1-2 6. Totals: 14 7-11 42.
BHRA (65) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 5 1-1 12, Ayden Ingram 6 2-3 15, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 5, Chaz Dubois 5 0-0 12, Brett Meidel 2 3-3 8, Isiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Caden Keleminic 2 0-0 5, Landon Leigh 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-7 65.
Chrisman;16;3;10;13;—;42
BHRA;14;23;19;9;— ;65
3-point field goals — Chrisman 7 (Lehmkuhl 3, Francis 2, Eddy, Maloney); BHRA 7 (Chaz Dubois 2, Stanford, Ingram, Rice, Meidel, Keleminic). Total fouls — Chrisman 7, BHRA 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33
Watseka (33) — Wittenborn 0 0-0 0 Petersen 0 0-0 0, Denault 1 2-2 4, Benoit 4 0-3 8, Swartz 4 1-2 12, Essington 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 3-4 5, Martin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 6-11 33.
Salt Fork (45) — Macie Russell 6 2-2 14, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 2-2 4, Alexa Jamison 3 9-10 16, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Hurt 2 1-2 5, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlyn Marin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-16 45.
Watseka;11;4;8;10;—;33
Salt Fork;9;18;9;9;— ;45
3-point field goals — Watseka 3 (Swartz 3); Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Watseka 13, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 41, Hoopeston Area 14
Hoopeston Area (14) — Shay Layden 0 0-0 0, Brylie Cox 0 0-2 0, Kaedyn Goodrum 0 0-0 0, Lexie Breymeyer 1 0-0 3, Claire Dixon 2 2-2 6, Lilly Blakley 0 0-0 0, Maddie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 1 2-3 4, Addy Kelnhofer 0 0-2 0, Klaire Pilcher 0 1-2 1 Totals: 4 5-11 14.
Armstrong-Potomac (41) — Brynn Spencer 3 0-0 8, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 8 2-5 18, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 5 0-0 10, Makenna Ackerman 0 2-2 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-7 41.
Hoopeston;1;3;2;8;—;14
A-P;10;13;11;7;— ;41
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Breymeyer); Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Spencer 2, Jameson). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 10, Armstrong-Potomac 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Milford 32
Milford (32) — Hailey Rieches 0 0-0 0, Caydence Schumbert 0 2-2 2, Sydney Seyfert 2 0-2 4, Hallie Scott 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 3 4-8 11, Lillie Harris 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowrey 7 1-4 15. Totals: 12 7-16 32.
BHRA (34) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 3 2-4 8, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Beth McMahon 5 0-0 12, Mayzee Myers 3 0-0 6, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Cox 2 2-4 6, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 34.
Milford;2;13;10;7;—;32
BHRA;4;9;9;12;— ;34
3-point field goals — Milford 1 (Wright); BHRA 2 (McMahon 2). Total fouls — Milford 11, BHRA 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Westville 45, Chrisman 17
Chrisman (17) — Taylor Jones 0 1-2 1, Jaidyn Alexander 1 0-0 2, Olivia Radke 0 0-0 0, Bailey Presslor 1 2-2 4, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mitchell 2 2-5 6, Addison Phipps 2 0-0 4, Adaleyn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-9 17.
Westville (45) — Lani Gondzur 0 1-2 1, Lydia Gondzur 8 4-6 21, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 1 0-0 2, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 4 3-4 11, Aubrie Jenkins 5 0-0 10, Madison Duke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 45.
Chrisman;2;8;6;1;—;17
Westville;16;9;14;6;— ;45
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur). Total fouls — Chrisman 13, Westville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Gilman
Oakwood 51, Iroquois West 30
Oakwood (51) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 9 1-4 19, Bella Bradford 2 0-0 4, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 1-3 3, Addie Wright 7 2-3 16, Cherokee Hanner 2 1-6 5, Mady Nicoson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Rylee Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-16 51.
Iroquois West (30) — Kraft 1 0-0 2, Kanosky 1 2-2 5, Wagner 0 0-0 , Rhodes 3 0-0 6, Nambo 3 1-1 8, Small 2 2-2 7, Clark 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Tammen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-5 30.
Oakwood;13;15;15;8;—;51
Iroquois West;6;9;5;10 ;— ;30
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 3 (Kanosky, Nambo, Small). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Iroquois West 17. Fouled out — Nambo. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, First Baptist 25
First Baptist (25) — Blakely Froman 0 0-0 0, Annika Taubert 4 0-2 11, Mari Martin 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Wells 0 0-0 0, Emma Ciancio 0 0-0 0, Bella Ciancio 0 0-0 , Ava Taubert 5 3-6 14, Clara Houston 0 0-0 0, Natani Day 0 0-0 0, Shabreanna Beasley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-8 25.
Geo-RF (57) — Kendall Roberts 6 2-2 16, J’Lynn Waltz 8 2-2 18, Savanna Cunningham 2 1-2 5, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-0 0, Taylor Foster 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 2 2-4 6, Addi Speward 0 0-0 0, Milee Ellis 1 0-0 2, Kaylynn Payne 0 0-0 0, Makiya Tyler 0 0-0 0, Hadlee Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-10 57.
First Baptist;4;14;5;2;—; 25
Geo-RF;20;4;18;15 ;— ;57
3-point field goals — First Baptist 4 (Annika Taubert 3, Ava Taubert); Geo-RF 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — First Baptist 7, Geo-RF 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
