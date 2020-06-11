CHAMPAIGN — East Central Illinois Master Naturalists will present a free webinar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, to examine the question: Is there a pollinator-apocalypse? This program is presented by U of I's nationally recognized entomologist, May Berenbaum.
With more than 1 million described species, the Class Insecta is the most species-rich group of multicellular organisms on Earth; insects can be found in virtually all habitats on the planet. Several recent studies have documented dramatic declines in local insect biomass and species numbers, suggesting that the spectacular diversity of insects that has characterized life on Earth for millions of years might be at risk.
Berenbaum has been on the faculty of the Department of Entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign since 1980; she has served as head of the department since 1992 and has held the Swanlund Chair of Entomology since 1996.
Her research is focused on interactions between flowering plants and insects, ranging from pollinators to crop pests, and on the application of ecological principles toward sustainable management practices. A member of the National Academy of Sciences since 1994, she chaired the Committee on the Status of Pollinators in North America and testified before Congress on issues relating to honey bee health and pollinator decline.
She has authored numerous articles, as well as six books about insects for the general public (including a honey cookbook) and has founded several outreach and citizen-science activities, including Beespotter, and the UI Pollinatarium.
In 2011 she received the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and in 2014 she was presented with the National Medal of Science from President Barack Obama.
Registration at: https://go.illinois.edu/ECIMNpollinator
Be sure to add a correct email address to receive Zoom login information.
If you have questions regarding this webinar, contact Amanda Christensen, horticulture coordinator, achriste@illinois.edu or (217) 333 7672.
