PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

Conf All

Team W-L W-L

South Vermillion 6-0 7-2

Seeger 4-1 8-2

Attica 3-1 5-3

Parke Heritage 2-1 6-1

Covington 3-3 4-3

North Vermillion 1-5 1-9

Fountain Central 1-5 1-6

Riverton Parke 0-4 2-5

Friday, Oct. 23

IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger 20, South Vermillion 14

IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica 30, North Vermillion 28

IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, Covington withdraws

Saturday, Oct. 24

IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam 41, Fountain Central 0

IHSAA Sectional 45:Parke Heritage 57, Riverton Parke 6

Friday, Oct. 30

IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger 30, Cascade 11

IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam 51, Attica 14

Friday. Nov. 6

IHSAA Sectional 37: Western Boone at Seeger, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Sectional 14: Parke Heritage at South Putnam, 7 p.m.

