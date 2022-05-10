“Karel is a tireless worker in the community and very humble about all she does.” This was spoken about this week’s IYW honoree: Karel Volpert.
Karel was born in Paris, Ill. When she was in the third grade, her family moved to Alvin where both of her parents were teachers. After the school closed in Alvin, Karel’s father became the principal in Rossville, and her mom taught at the same school.
Coming from an education family, Karel pursued and obtained her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Elementary Education at Eastern Illinois University and came back to teach in Rossville and Danville District 118 for more than 35 years. She raised her three children (two of whom are also in education) in Bismarck where she has lived since 1973. Karol retired in 2006…and “then I became a volunteer.”
Karel has a long list of organizations she volunteers for from being Chairman of the Board for the Fair Hope Children’s Ministry to being the organist and pianist for her church, Bowman Avenue United Methodist. She serves on the Unmet Needs Committee, the Women’s Club of Bismarck, Keep Bismarck Beautiful (as well as Keep Vermilion County Beautiful), she’s a trustee on the board in Bismarck and she sits on and chairs two different statewide initiatives: Our Promise and Signature Project. Before the pandemic, she volunteered regularly at the Bismarck schools.
When asked why she does so many wonderful things, she said, “My passion for helping other people just comes through. I want to serve others.”
For fun, Karel religiously practices the organ, loves to work in her yard planting flowers, and hangs out with her six grandchildren doing “all the things grandmas do.” She loves the people of Vermilion County and the way they are “very giving and sharing of their time. I enjoy working with the different agencies that we have.” She loves the parks, the history and spending time with her family at her Leisure Time cabin.
“It’s wonderful to be recognized for the work that is done. It’s important to thank people for their efforts. I try to do that for our volunteers.”
Thank you, Karel, for your humble heart and for your generosity of your time.
