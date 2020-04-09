Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.