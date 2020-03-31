This Feb 1, 2020 photo provided Maureen Nicol shows her in Harlem, N.Y. Nicol, a single Columbia University PhD student pregnant with her first child, will be giving birth out of state, not as planned. She spent months planning to give birth in April at a Manhattan hospital with the assistance of a doula. But during a visit this month to her family's Maryland home, New York became the nation’s coronavirus epicenter and she canceled plans to return. (Courtesy of Maureen Nicol via AP)