We human beings sure like our meetings, and even during this time of social distancing, they continue on, both large and small.
In many ways, this is a positive development. We often expend considerable time, effort and even cash to pull a group together in a single location for a meeting that could have been more easily conducted remotely through the wonders of technology.
We all yearn for the passing of the coronavirus crisis, and when it does end, we should also hope virtual meetings remain as a more common practice. But there are exceptions where a return to tradition is most necessary.
Children have been “attending’’ school online for the last few weeks, and people of all ages have observed online church services, including senior citizens who have had limited exposure to the internet until now. Those numbers are sure to grow Sunday, when Easter is celebrated.
It’s sad church parking lots will be empty on Easter, as will school parking lots the next day and beyond. The churches might not reopen until midsummer; the schools not until August.
But the moment those doors swing open, the people should flow through once more. Let the online options be reserved for special circumstances.
We don’t ignore that education, public and otherwise, has its flaws, as does organized religion in its various forms. But a church service qualifies as a meeting as does a class session, and these are the events that have shaped countless lives by placing people around others who have common goals and values. This can never be achieved by sitting alone in front of a computer screen.
— Kankakee Daily Journal, April 8, 2020
A healthy flow of information
There is no shortage of information concerning the onslaught of COVID-19 across the country and around the world. Cable and network news cover it non-stop. Social media share in-depth stories through links to a wide variety of national and international print and digital publications.
The options for obtaining reliable, current news on the local level, however, are fewer. This newspaper is a primary source of that information through its print and online editions. Broadcast outlets and social media also feed the flow of local news to people hungry for facts.
Yet the media is dependent on credible sources in order to do its job. In Terre Haute, amid the virus pandemic that has shut down economic activity, higher education institutions and community schools, we’ve been fortunate that many sources have stepped up to provide a critical link in the media’s newsgathering process that is timely and trustworthy.
Mayor Duke Bennett set a sterling example when he sat down with Tribune-Star reporter Alex Modesitt for an interview last week that produced a story that appeared in our Saturday newspaper. Officials and staff in the Vigo County School Corp. have been out front and accessible in explaining the devastating impact the community feels from the closing of schools. Likewise, the Vigo County Health Department and other health care agencies and institutions have responded to the need for valuable health and medical information concerning the ongoing coronavirus threat.
In particular, we applaud the effort of the health department in producing a livestream video presentation Monday evening featuring members of the health care community talking about various elements of the local response to the pandemic. Each participant answered a variety of scripted questions that many Wabash Valley residents have.
If you didn’t catch the initial livestream presentation, it is available for viewing on YouTube as “Vigo County COVID-19 Live Stream Panel.” It’s worth watching.
In time such as these with so much anxiety and uncertainly, reliable and trusted information is a valuable commodity. We thank local officials for stepping forward to provide it, and urge them to keep it coming.
— Terre Haute Tribune-Star, April 8, 2020
