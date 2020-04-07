DANVILLE — The Veterans Affairs Health Care System is seeing patients only for essential and urgent appointments at its facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. However, telephone and video appointments are still available.
“We remain committed to providing our veterans with the world-class care they’ve earned and deserve,” said Shawn Bransky, medical center director.
“We continue to urge all of our veterans to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary, for everybody’s safety. Thankfully, technology still allows our veterans to stay in touch with their care providers, and we have several options to make that easier.”
• Telephone or video appointments: Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smart phones, or tablets.
To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting www.myhealth.va.gov. Veterans also may call, but VA is requesting veterans call only with urgent needs at this time.
To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
• Prescription refills: Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
• Text message reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
• Secure messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.
