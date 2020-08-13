CHAMPAIGN — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will donate $5,000 to Operation Honor Guard in Champaign on behalf of WCIA-TV, the Nexstar Broadcasting television station serving the Champaign-Springfield area.
Operation Honor Guard was founded in 2013 by Rich Darby of Danville, and its mission is to raise awareness about the importance of military honor guards and to help fund uniforms for veterans who perform at military funerals.
Operation Honor Guard was created by businessman Rich Darby, who noticed that many of the honor guards performing duties at local military funerals could not afford new uniforms. Others were paying for new uniforms out of their own pockets.
Operation Honor Guard has an annual fundraiser, which has traditionally served as its primary source of monetary support; however, this year’s fundraiser has been canceled.
WCIA has long been a supporter of Operation Honor Guard, helping the organization raise more than $166,000 in 2019 alone.
“Operation Honor Guard is extremely important to the families and friends of veterans who have passed away, and to those veterans who perform at military funerals,” said Sharon Rachal, vice president and general manager of WCIA-TV.
“Military honor guards are a way for all of us to show respect for our veterans, honor their service to the nation, and provide a measure of comfort for their families. WCIA has a long association with Operation Honor Guard we are honored to help with this donation of $5,000.
“Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar in 114 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WCIA-TV, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”
Rich Darby, chief operations officer at Sunset Funeral Home, said, "We are grateful to the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation for their generosity in such uncertain times. When many have scaled back their donations, Nexstar stepped up to the plate and donated $5,000 when we needed it the most.
“With so many people struggling financially, we decided not to do our annual fundraiser this year. We knew that there would be those entities that would come to our rescue. Nexstar never ceases to amaze us — they have been our voice over the airwaves and a great partner for many years. But, with this donation they have shown their true commitment to our veterans and to Operation Honor Guard at a time when we can really use the extra financial assistance.”
The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of about $350,000 annually.
