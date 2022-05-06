HOOPESTON — The 2022 Vermilion County track meet was held Friday night in Hoopeston.
The Salt Fork Storm was looking for its fourth straight title on the boys side, while the girls team was looking for back-to-back championships.
Individual returning champions on the boys side include Jace Bina of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the 100 and 200 meters along with the long jump, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Murphy McCool in the 400, Eli Mojonnier in the 800 and 1,600 and Emerson Thorlton in the 1,600, Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor in the shot put and the discus along with Westville's Andre Johnson in the high jump.
The returning individual champions on the girls side were Salt Fork's Brynlee Keeran in the high jump and triple jump, Olivia Birge of the Storm in the shot put and the discus along with Hoopeston Area's Bre Crose in the 100 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Gabby Moreman in the 800.
Friday's meet was still in progress when the Commercial-News went to press. The complete recap and results will be available online at www.commercial-news.com and they will be published in Tuesday's edition.
