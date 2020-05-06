Vermilion County now has three more residents — one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 60s — who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the Vermilion County Health Department received negative lab-testing results for 807 Vermilion County residents, and positive results for 25 county residents. None of the county’s 25 COVID-19-positive cases are hospitalized at this time.
Of the 25 Vermilion County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, nine of them have been released from isolation, and one has died.Health department officials tell the public to please continue to act responsibly. Practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and high-touch areas, and wearing masks when out of the house are simple ways to slow the spread of disease.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, including 176 deaths in Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.