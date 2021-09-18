DANVILLE — Felicia Adkins, Day-to-Day Warden at Danville Correctional Center, announced the September Employee of the Month.
The award goes to Office Coordinator Kym VanVickle.
“I am pleased to designate Office Coordinator Kym VanVickle as Employee of the Month for September 2021,” Adkins said in a press release. “Ms. VanVickle began her employment at Danville Correctional Center on May 9, 2018, as an Office Coordinator in the Records Office and accepted a job assignment to the Business Office as the Office Coordinator (Benefits/Workers Compensation Coordinator) on June 16, 2020. For many years prior, she was the Staff Assistant for Wexford Healthcare at Danville Correctional Center.
“Office Coordinator VanVickle continues to go above and beyond during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In addition to excelling at her own duties, she has graciously accepted additional duties making sure there is ample supply of hand sanitizer and gloves available for staff to use as well as arranging for hand washing stations to be delivered to the facility. Office Coordinator VanVickle also manages the flow of employees for the weekly COVID testing, providing the proper paperwork and tracking who has been tested. She always has a smile on her face and a kind word for all.
“Because of her professionalism, dedication, teamwork, and commitment to excellence, Office Coordinator Kym VanVickle has been selected as Employee of the Month for September 2021.”
