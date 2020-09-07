DANVILLE — “United We Win” is the slogan for the 2020-21 United Way of Danville Area campaign. One of the many new approaches people will see this year is the inaugural Radiothon Kickoff to be held today, and hosted by Neuhoff Media, radio station D102.
Sherri Askren, president of United Way of Danville Area, said, “We kick off the radiothon at 7 a.m. on D102. You can tune in and learn how your United Way donation works to positively impact our community."
In addition to the radiothon, the United Way will be at the Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion St., to accept in-person donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Michelle Campbell, general manager of Neuhoff Media Danville, said, "We are honored to partner with the United Way of Danville Area to improve the lives of those in our community."
Watch for live updates throughout the day on the Facebook page of United Way of Danville Area. Many new, just released, United Way Agency videos will air during the event.
Also new this year is the option to make pledges by texting WIN2020 to 313131.
For more information, call Sherri Askren at 442-3512.
