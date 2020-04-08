URBANA — Even when there is no global pandemic, veterinarians are on the front lines in protecting human health, especially when it comes to zoonotic diseases — that is, infections that can cross between people and animals.
The expertise of faculty at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine positioned them to assist in the rapid identification of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, as the cause of a respiratory illness affecting big cats at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo. (Fortunately, the affected animals appear to be recovering from the illness.)
The importance of diagnosing natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in a wild cat cannot be overstated. Many of these species are endangered in the wild, and zoo populations play a critical role in conservation efforts.
The key players at Illinois are faculty members in the college’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory:
• Leyi Wang, a veterinary virologist with expertise in coronaviruses in animals. By March 15, in response to the outbreak, Dr. Wang had created an assay for the rapid detection of the virus. He has received many samples representing species including dog, cat, gorilla, chimpanzee, armadillo, and most recently this tiger. He is the author of the 2016 text “Coronaviruses in Animals.”
• Karen Terio, chief of the diagnostic lab’s Zoological Pathology Program and an international leader on medical issues that impact wild cats. A veterinary pathologist at the Bronx Zoo, Dr. Denise McAloose, called Terio on April 1 to discuss respiratory illness in a big cat under the zoo’s care and to ask about testing options for SARS-CoV-2.
• Rick Fredrickson, director of the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, who coordinated communication with federal authorities. Leaving Urbana at 3 a.m. April 4, Fredrickson personally drove the samples from the ill tiger that had tested positive in the Illinois lab to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. There, the Illinois lab’s results were confirmed and the virus was sequenced.
“Veterinarians throughout the zoo and wildlife fields contact colleagues to discuss cases so that we can provide the best possible management for animals in our care,” Terio said. “ZPP has worked with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo veterinary staff to provide diagnostics for other cases in the past, so it was not unusual for us to get a call from them.”
After Wednesday’s conversation between Terio and McAloose, samples from a Malayan tiger (oropharyngeal and nasal swabs, tracheal wash) were obtained by veterinarians at the Bronx Zoo and sent to Wang for molecular testing for SARS-CoV-2. Duplicate samples also were sent to Cornell University, which operates the Animal Health Diagnostic Center in New York state.
Within hours of their arrival at Illinois on April 3, the tiger samples were analyzed. Results showed that all samples tested positive for the virus.
By April 4, the NVSL had confirmed those results.
Human and animal health experts agree on the following
• It is presumed that a zoo employee served as the source for the tiger’s infection with the virus.
• Researchers and authorities are constantly learning about the new coronavirus and are evaluating developments to ensure that the most accurate advice is made available to the public.
• There is no evidence that wild or domestic cats have served as a means of transmission of the virus to people.
• It is advisable at this time that pet owners and veterinarians strictly observe hand-washing and other infection-control measures, as outlined by the CDC, when handling animals.
“The importance of diagnosing natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in a wild cat cannot be overstated,” Terio said. “In my role as a veterinary adviser to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, I am currently working on guidelines for zoos to help protect cats in our care. Many of these species are endangered in the wild, and zoo populations play a critical role in conservation efforts. At this time, we consider it probable that infections in wild cats will be due to spread from humans.
“Because of these cases, we now know that some species of wild cats are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and develop clinical disease. But this does not necessarily mean that domestic cats will be getting sick.
“There are a lot more domestic cats that have been exposed to the virus than tigers, so finding it first in a tiger might suggest differences in susceptibility among these cat species. This is not unprecedented, as other viral infections can cause severe and even fatal disease in wild or big cats but not affect domestic cats. We have to remember that they are different species. There are still a lot of unknowns.”
