Two newcomers are running in the March 17 primary election on the Republican ballot to become the next Vermilion County Auditor.
There is no Democratic candidate to face the winner in November.
Auditor Bill Wright isn’t seeking reelection.
The Commercial-News sent an election questionnaire to both candidates.
The candidates:
Erika Briggs, 26, of Tilton; family includes boyfriend Tyler Ramsey, two cats and 2 dogs; employed as Vermilion County Financial Resources Director; other organizations involved with: Danville Public Library Foundation board member, Vermilion County Conservation Foundation board member and Leadership Tomorrow Class 30. Education: Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Associate of Science and Arts from Danville Area Community College and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Indiana State University.
Mary Techtow. Family includes one daughter, two grandsons and two great-grandchildren; employed with the Vermilion County Highway Department; first time running for office; Education: Danville High School and studied accounting at DACC.
1. Why did you decide to seek this office? What prompted your decision?
Briggs: From my previous experience in the county board office, I knew the importance of the auditor’s position for Vermilion County. With my credentials and work experience, I feel I am the most qualified candidate for the auditor’s office.
Techtow: I decided to run after being asked and encouraged by other county employees and elected officials. I made that decision based on how important I feel this job is and that it needs someone’s full attention and taxpayers need someone in there being the watchdog of the county’s expenses and budgets.
2. What do you consider to be the most important issue concerning this office?
Techtow: I think an important issue with this office is being able to work with other offices. Also to provide oversight by carrying out the plans and actions set by the county board.
Briggs: The auditor’s office has made a lot of advancements in the last four years including a new accounting system that is now used for the in-house payroll system as well. I have familiarized myself with both systems and plan to assist departments when needed. These systems allow accurate transparency of the county’s financials and I plan to continue these advancements where needed.
3. What qualifications do you think make you the best candidate for this office?
Briggs: Besides having a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Accounting with a minor in forensic accounting, I have three years of experience as the Financial Resources Director for Vermilion County. I am already heavily involved in the day-to-day financial activities of the county, I am familiar with all departments, and I have built relationships with all the department heads. I currently oversee 70 different funds of the county and compile a $41 million budget for the county board’s approval.
Techtow: I think I’m the best candidate because I have 30 years’ experience keeping track of multiple budgets including county, state and federal fiscal years and making sure those funds are spent by the guidelines set for each fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.