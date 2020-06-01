DANVILLE — Vermilion County has two more lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the total to 42, the Vermilion County Health Department reported Monday.
Of the new cases, one person is in his or her 20s and the other in his or her 40s.
One of the county's 42 COVID-19-positive cases is currently hospitalized, 25 people have been released from isolation, and one has died.
There also have been 2,660 negative lab results in Vermilion County. Of the 42 positive cases, two small groups (four cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.
Aunt Martha's in Danville is offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing through the week. Call (877) 692-8686 to schedule an appointment.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 974 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6 percent.
