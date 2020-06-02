Editor:
Empathy — putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, or in other words, being able to understand what another is feeling and why. We all know WHAT the rioters in Minnesota are feeling ... anger, and WHY ... the death of George Floyd. But it’s much more than that!
Let’s go back to the 1700s. An African ship arrives at our shores. Africans come ashore and capture groups of us, take us back to Africa and sell us as slaves. As slaves we’re basically treated as animals. We’re fed and clothed but kept penned up to serve our owners in whatever way they want. We don’t know where Africa is or how to get back to our country, we’re scared, we can’t communicate, and even if we could, we don’t have a voice.
After about 100 years later, some Africans begin to realize slavery is cruel and wrong, and we’re finally liberated from slavery. But almost all of us are uneducated, unskilled except in service work, and a lot of Africans still think of us as animals and treat us like second-class citizens. We start feeling resentment.
Many years later, the Africans finally let us have schools, stores, and churches, but keep us segregated from them. They only let us interact with them as hired servants. Most of the Africans hate us, they call us names, keep us subservient, and whip and lynch us for minor infractions. And our resentment toward the Africans grows.
Over the years some of us try peaceful ways to better our living conditions by getting an education, having peaceful demonstrations, and becoming politically active. But there are always those Africans that harass us, treat us unfairly, accuse us unjustly, and kill us cruelly.
We warn our young of ways to stay safe ... we give them “the talk” ... do what the police say, don’t be belligerent, be safe. But they’re resentful of the way the Africans treat us, the way they still discriminate against us, the way police aren’t prosecuted when white men are injured or killed.
So after all the years of prejudice, both experienced and told to them, our young people understand that demonstrating peacefully no longer helps the frustration they feel.
A lesson in empathy ... an understanding of how another feels, and why. And so we come to today— a time to make needed changes for all of us to live in this country and not feel fear and hate. It’s time.
Judy Mattis, Danville
