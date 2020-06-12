(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

In this May 30, 2014 file photo, Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation speaks during a news conference in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says police dashcam video of the violent arrest of Adam is shocking and not an isolated incident. The arrest has received attention in Canada as a backlash against racism grows in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.