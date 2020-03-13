COVINGTON, Ind. — Just as the Covington boys basketball team was ready to continue its journey, the road to Indianapolis was halted.
The IHSAA announced on Friday that it was going to postpone the boys basketball tournament because of a number of schools closing for an extended period of time because of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, the IHSAA announced a plan to play this weekend's regionals, next weekend's semi-states and the state championships with limited crowds.
Trojans coach Adam Ballard said the team was about to start their trip to Frankfort, Ind. to practice for Saturday's scheduled game against Southwood when they heard about the postponement.
"We were on the bus ready to go before we got the news," Ballard said. "It was a tough situation and we hope that they can get the games rescheduled."
Unlike the IHSA taking out both weekends of the state basketball finals, Ballard is optimistic about the IHSAA's announcements in trying to keep the tournament afloat.
"I remember in 1978, they postponed the tournament for a month, so I am glad they want to at least try to keep it going," Ballard said. "They are waiting to wait and see and I was glad to hear postpone instead of cancel."
While Ballard is wanting to build on the Trojans' 20-6 record, he also wants his seniors to have a strong finish on their terms.
"We have six seniors and this is tough for them because they have been playing basketball since there were six," Ballard said. "They have put in the blood,sweat and tears for years and it would not be the way they want the season and their career to end."
For the Trojans and a lot of teams, the next few weeks are going to be touch and go to see if they will get a chance to finish the season.
"It's going to be wait and see," Ballard said. "We are off until April and everything is up in the air. We just want a chance to play once again and I hope we get it."
