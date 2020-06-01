DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces that a tree removal at the intersection of Jackson Street and Winter Avenue will begin today and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday.
During this time, Winter Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and Jackson Street will have reduced lane widths. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow in all directions.
This intersection work will begin at 6:30 a.m. today. The closure will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work will affect motorists traveling in every direction through the intersection.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
