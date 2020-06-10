PRESIDENT’S LIST
ANGOLA, Ind. — Students from Trine University's main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the President's List for the Spring 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Among those was Shea Rayburn of Attica, majoring in exercise science.
DEAN’S LIST
• ANGOLA, Ind. — Students from Trine University's main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 term. To earn Dean's List honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students were named to the Dean's List:Jalan Albea, majoring in computer science and information tech, and Sally Mullins, majoring in English education. Both are from Attica.
• PEORIA — More than 2,600 students were named to Bradley University's Dean's List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
Maya Webber of Hoopeston, majoring in biomedical science pre-med
Courtney Fancil of Potomac, majoring in interactive media game design.
• CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Dylan Dodd of Danville has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean's List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
GRADUATES
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Taryn DePugh of Veedersburg, Ind., who received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
All spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1.
CNA REFRESHER
Danville Area Community College Adult Education is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant Skills Refresher Course for those whose license has lapsed. The course will be held online from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 23 and 24.
Students must have: access to internet; access to an active email for Zoom; an individual to perform skills on; the printed student skills handbook from IDPH that comes with their letter; gloves, a mask (does not have to be medical), basin (bowl or something to hold water), towels for bathing, razor, and other items listed in the skills packet for demonstration skills.
To register or for more information call DACC Adult Education at 443-8782.
