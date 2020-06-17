SCHOLARSHIP
PEORIA — This year’s recipients of Bradley University’s Olive B. White Scholarship includes Maya Webber of Hoopeston, who’s majoring in biomedical science.
The scholarship was founded in 1963 by the Bradley University Student Senate in honor of Olive B. White, the former dean of women and head of the English Department. This scholarship recognizes students’ hard work in extracurricular/co-curricular activities, all while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
HIGHEST HONORS
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester.
Among them is Kassidy Collins of Danville, who earned highest honors.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors.
DEAN’S LIST
• DEKALB — Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2020 Dean’s List students.
Among the students are: Abigail Goble, athletic training; Olivia Sykes, HealthSci-pre-physical therapy; and David Xiong, kinesiology. All are graduates of Danville High School.
Also, Sykes was one of more than 2,500 students who received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. She received a bachelor of science in Health Sciences/Pre-Physical Therapy.
• MONMOUTH — Gavin Gard, a business administration major from Danville, has made the dean’s list at Monmouth College for the Spring 2020 semester.
Making the list requires a GPA of at least 3.5 for the semester while taking at least 3.0 credit hours.
• LEBANON — Bryanna Swisher of Danville is on the McKendree University Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
GRADUATES
ATHENS, Ohio — More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
Students included: Phoenix LaCombe of Rossville with a bachelor of arts degree. LaCombe also was named to the dean’s list.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jennifer Kimbro of Catlin was among the more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester. She also was among the more than 8,500 undergraduates named to the dean’s list.
Kimbro is a student in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in art.
In order to be included on the president’s list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2019 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 semester.
• JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Hallee Watters of Chrisman was named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans’ List of their respective schools.
