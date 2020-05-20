LAKEVIEW GRADUATES
DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing congratulates nearly 40 students who recently received their academic degree and achieved the final graduation requirements through online learning during a time of transition in an ever-changing world.
Graduates were celebrated during the college's recent virtual commencement ceremony. Graduates from the local area include the following from the Danville campus:
• Penny Galloway of Hoopeston is a 1991 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School. She is the daughter of Dale and Lula Heffelfinger of Hoopeston.
• Lindsey Loewenstein of Danville is a 2016 graduate of Danville High School and a 2018 graduate of Danville Area Community College. She is the daughter of Kelly and Billy Loewenstein.
• Shelby Mascari of Oakwood is a 2016 graduate of Oakwood High School. She is the daughter of Stacie and Donald Mascari of Oakwood.
• Tayler Obenland of Oakwood is a 2014 graduate of Oakwood High School. She is the daughter of Michelle and Bryan Obenland, Oakwood.
• Alexis White of Danville is a 2016 graduate of Danville High School and a 2018 graduate of Danville Area Community College. She is the daughter of Linda White and Chris White, both of Danville.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in 2001.
DEAN’S LIST
• DANVILLE — Students who were enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieved a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale were named to the Dean's List for the semester.
Area students include the following: Stacey Crozier of Rossville, Abigail Horatschki of Potomac, Jacqueline Smith of Hoopeston, and Hope Dykes of Danville.
• ST. LOUIS — Lynsey McCord of Danville has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
SCHOLARSHIP
GEORGETOWN — The Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs and the GFWC Georgetown Ladies Community Club has named Maizy Lawnicki of Westville winner of the 2020 Illinois Federation of Women’s Club $1,000 Lorado Taft Art Scholarship.
Maizy is the daughter of Keith and Lacy Smith. She is a graduate of Westville High School, where she participated in softball and volleyball. She was a class officer and on the student council.
Her other interests include helping her sister with art projects. She will attend Illinois State University.
The Georgetown Women’s Club is a service-oriented group that provides personal enrichment, leadership opportunities and many other benefits to its members.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ashton Harris, a junior communication major from Georgetown, was among about 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 President's List.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
GRADUATES
• GREENVILLE, S.C. — Elizabeth Randolph, a resident of Georgetown, was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University on May 8.
Randolph graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biblical counseling.
During the virtual ceremony, more than 500 students received bachelor's degrees, nearly 100 students received master's degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.
Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held Aug. 29.
• LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates during virtual commencement ceremonies this month.
Among those participating was: Summer Schroeder-Miller of Fairmount with a bachelor of arts in psychology.
