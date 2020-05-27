DEAN’S LIST
• BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene College has announced its dean’s list. To qualify for inclusion, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Students from the area are: Brian Bowen and Jonathan Bowen, both of Hoopeston; Isabella Brady and Connor Cavanaugh, both of Georgetown; Catherine Brown, Allann Davidson and Andy Pate, all of Danville; Baily Fathauer of Catlin, Preston Fisher and Landon Labaw, all of Catlin; Noah Garcia of Milford; Macy Slider of Covington, Ind.; and Lauren Tingley of Bismarck.
• GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mariya Harris, a sophomore communication major from Georgetown, was among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the spring Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
• GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University spring 2020 Dean's List recognizes students who achieves a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Students from this area include: Shiley Claypool of Kingman, Sarah Hennessey of Williamsport and Annie Nelson of Danville, Ill.
HONOR ROLL
OXFORD, Miss. — Sabrina Anne Hantz, of Danville was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Hantz was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
DAISY AWARD
DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recently honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award. This prestigious award was presented during the spring semester to Elizabeth Pasieta, an LCN student from Charleston and Carolyn Rauch, an LCN faculty member from St. Joseph.
The other nominations for these awards included Hope Dykes of Danville, student nominee, and Christina Smalley of Bismarck, faculty nominee. Smalley graduated Lakeview in 2000 and has been a faculty member at Lakeview since 2015.
Pasieta, a student on the college's Charleston Campus, is recognized as someone who goes the extra mile, not only for herself but for her entire class. Rauch has been a faculty member at Lakeview since 2005. She was noted as a deserving recipient because she really loves what she does and embodies what the school stands for.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick's family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick's nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere.
More information about the DAISY award and LCN's online nomination form can be found at https://www.lakeviewcol.edu/daisy-award.
SCHOLARSHIPS
• SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Western Governors University has a new Nurse Appreciation Scholarship for nurses who are interested in furthering their education. The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $100,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more.
Applications can be submitted online at www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation now through June 30.
Each Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and applied at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to Western Governors University, complete the scholarship application and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, among other considerations. Multiple scholarships will be awarded.
To learn more about WGU’s health professions programs or the Nurses Appreciation Scholarship, visit www.wgu.edu
• CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — On behalf of thousands of local farmer members, the employees of Ceres Solutions Cooperative announced 10 scholarship award recipients.
Selection criteria emphasized involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. It is estimated that the co-op and its predecessor co-ops have invested more than $230,000 in scholarships to local students.
The 2020 Ceres Solutions Scholarship recipients from this area included Ashley Crowder of Attica, who will attend Purdue University as an agronomy major, and McKenna Nally of Fowler, who will attend Ivy Tech this fall studying botany.
