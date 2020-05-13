FOUNTAIN CENTRAL
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central High School has named its valedictorian, Sorani del Carmen Hernandez, and salutatorian, Alexis Griffin, for 2020.
Sorani is the daughter of: Sondra Hernandez of Veedersburg.
She won the Phil Rash Scholars Award each year during tennis season and the Outstanding Athlete Award for Most Promising Freshman. She has won numerous awards in the Fountain Central annual art show and a few from other galleries, too.
Sorani was on the honor roll all four years and maintained a high A GPA her entire four years.
She is a member and involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, class officer, Art Club, Mustang Mentors, Sunshine Society, boys' tennis manager, and girls' varsity tennis player.
She plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to major in psychology.
Alexis is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Griffin.
She is a three-sport athlete --- volleyball, swimming, and softball. In volleyball she received multiple awards in hitting and serving percentages and was the team captain. In swimming she was the most improved her junior year. In softball, she received Rookie of the Year her freshman year and MVP her sophomore year.
As for clubs, she was in Mustang Mentors, Spanish Club, Math Bowl (captain), Spell Bowl, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society (president).
In her community, she is heavily involved in the Sterling Christian Church’s youth group and has been a Kingman Oasis girl for five years.
In the fall, she plans to attend Butler University to study accounting.
COVINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington High School has named Olivia Grace McGurk as its salutatorian and Faith Elisabeth Barnes as valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Olivia is the daughter of Drew and Tamiko McGurk.
She is president of the National Honor Society, editor of the yearbook, golf co-captain, FFA vice president, chairman of the fall homecoming committee and chairman of the blood drive.
She earned a varsity letter in golf, academic all-state honorable mention in golf, academic all-conference in golf and received an honor jacket.
She is a 10-year member of 4-H.
Her future plans are to attend Montana State University, where she will study hospitality management.
Faith is the daughter of Joe and Mitzi Barnes.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and was involved in volleyball, cheer, dance and softball.
She earned academic all-state in volleyball, academic all-conference in volleyball and softball (two years), Mental Attitude Award in softball (two years), was a Lilly Endowment Scholarship finalist, class treasurer and honor jacket recipient.
She has been involved in singing at nursing homes and churches, the Thanksgiving meal drive and Christmas drive.
She plans to attend IUPUI honors college to major in English education.
