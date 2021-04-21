DANVILLE — Hard, smart and together is how Matt Ridge expects his Davidson-Davie Storm basketball team to play every game.
On Tuesday afternoon in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, Ridge had to remind his team about their principles at halftime.
The Storm answered their coach's challenge as they cruised into the quarterfinals with a 92-66 victory over the St. Clair County Skippers.
"In the first half, they destroyed us on the offensive glass,'' said Ridge as the Skippers had 11 offensive rebounds in the opening 20 minutes. "We really challenged our kids at halftime to be more physical on their block outs and rebound the ball out of their area.''
In the second half, St. Clair County was limited to two second-chance opportunities as the Storm (21-2) outrebounded the Skippers 29-14 as Javeon Jones, Tim Boulware and Na'Zae Baltimore each had double digits in rebounds.
"I thought those three did a much better job of being physical and the rebounding the ball,'' Ridge said. "Offensively, we made some shots and when the ball goes in the basket, things look a little prettier.
"I was proud of how we responded.''
While it was the exact kind of second half that Davidson-Davie was hoping for on Tuesday, it was equally disappointing for St. Clair County, who only scored 7 points in the game's final 10 minutes.
"I felt good about the first half,'' said St. Clair County coach Dale Vos, whose team trailed 45-41. "It wasn't that we played real well, but I thought we would come out and play better in the second half.
"Our offense went totally wrong in the last 10 minutes.''
The Skippers (13-2) had 13 second-half turnovers and they were just 1-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc.
Davidson-Davie, who will play either John Wood or Sandhills in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, had four players score in double figures led by Baltimore with 23, followed by Boulware with 19 and then it was DJ Suggs and Josh Dupree with 10 each.
Omari Duncan led St. Clair County in scoring with 19, while Kevin Ibula had 13 and Christopher Ballard had 10 in the losing effort.
