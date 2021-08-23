JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Tony Finau was developing a label as the player who did everything right but win. What he never lost was his belief he could beat the best.
That moment finally arrived late Monday afternoon at The Northern Trust against the sunlit backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Finau delivered the best back nine of his career to track down Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, and then beat Cameron Smith in a playoff.
Finau tapped in the winning par putt at Liberty National, tilted his head to the sky and fluttered his lips in a sigh that was equal parts relief and satisfaction.
“It’s more massive I think for just my sense of accomplishment,” he said. “It’s hard losing, and it’s hard losing in front of the world. I’ve done it already a couple of times this year. That made me more hungry. If it doesn’t discourage you, it makes you more hungry. You guys keep telling me, ‘When are you going to win again?’ That makes me more hungry.
“It all equals up to now. It was time for me to win again.”
In a rain-delayed start to the FedEx Cup playoffs, with players sitting out Sunday as Hurricane Henri moved off the eastern seaboard, Finau ended a drought that had stretched more than five years and 142 starts on the PGA Tour.
He had eight runner-up finishes, three of them playoff losses, and 39 top 10s since his lone victory in the Puerto Rico Open in the spring of 2016.
That ended with a dynamic charge, starting with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch for a 30 on the back nine to close with a 6-under 65.
And like most victories on this tour, he needed plenty of help.
Rahm, who had a two-shot lead at the turn, made his first bogey of the final round on the 15th hole and then had to settle for par on the reachable par-4 16th, which felt like a bogey. He had to settle for a 69 to finish alone in third.
Smith had a big finish of his own with two straight birdies and a chance at three in a row with a 25-foot putt on the 18th for the win. He missed and shot 67, and that was as close as the Australian came to winning.
Returning to the 18th in the playoff, Finau pounded his drive down the middle. Smith pushed his drive so wild to the right that it sailed over the retaining wall that separates Liberty National from the edge of the Hudson River.
At that moment, the playoff was effectively over. For Smith, it was the second straight time a bad drive at the end cost him a chance to win.
“Just a terrible swing, mate,” he said. “My driver has cost me a few tournaments this year. That makes me more determined to try and figure it out before the end of the year.”
The timing was just right for Finau. He moved atop the FedEx Cup standings for the first time with two events left in the chase for the $15 million prize.
It also moved him to No. 6 in the Ryder Cup standings. The top six after the BMW Championship this week automatically qualify. Even if Finau falls out, it would be hard for U.S. captain Steve Stricker to leave him off the 12-man team.
“I told myself, ‘If you didn’t win, you’re not going to make the team.’ Although I’ve always been high in the rankings, I wanted this validation more for myself to be part of a team like that as a winner this season and playing good golf going into the Ryder Cup,” Finau said.
Finau, who had to save par from the bunker with a 6-foot putt on the 18th in regulation to finish at 20-under 264, only had to two-putt for par in the playoff.
“I’ve played really nicely in big tournaments, but to turn in a 30 on the back nine of a playoff event, trying to chase down the best player in the world, those are all things that will go in the memory bank,” Finau said.
There were other big winners Monday, starting with Keith Mitchell. He was at No. 101 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship. Mitchell needed a big finish and delivered with three straight birdies for a 69 to tie for eighth at 13-under 271.
Tom Hoge started at No. 108 and tied for fourth to advance. That was his best finish of the year, and it came at just the right time with points counting quadruple.
Also moving on to the BMW Championship later this week were Alex Noren, Erik van Rooyen, Harold Varner III and Harry Higgs. Van Rooyen was in contention on the front nine until he hit two shots in the water on the par-3 11th and made a quadruple-bogey 7.
The final round was postponed on Sunday as Hurricane Henri approached, and the edges of what became a tropical storm at landfall dumped more than 6 inches of rain on Liberty National. There was another four-hour delay in the morning and spectators were kept away.
They missed quite a show, and a popular winner. Few others have been so gracious as so many chances to win got away from him.
“I hope I don’t have to wait another five years for the next one,” Finau said.
O’Ward wins wild race
MADISON — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O’Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Newgarden won for the second time this season — third time of his career at Gateway — and beat O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Will Power was third and Scott McLaughlin fourth to put three Team Penske drivers in the top four, and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top five in a Chevrolet sweep.
Newgarden led 138 of the 260 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race. He trails O’Ward by 22 points.
“We’ve got to keep going,” Newgarden said. “We know this is going to be a climb.”
O’Ward finished second, but claimed the points lead for the second time this season. He was 52 points behind Palou two races ago, but Palou’s engine failure last week sliced it to 21 headed into Saturday night. Then Palou was part of a three-car accident early in the race that put O’Ward on cruise control.
The 22-year-old Mexican played it safe, avoided the carnage that knocked nine of the 24 cars from the race, and snagged his fifth podium of the season.
“I think people know who they can race dirty. I had a lot to lose today and they know that,” O’Ward said. He then speculated that the way Alexander Rossi raced him on a restart might have caused the crash that collected rival Palou.
“I was fully alongside Rossi and he just, I guess he doesn’t look in his left mirror here, and he just turned in,” O’Ward said. “So I had to slam on the brakes so I didn’t crash. And then Marcus (Ericsson) had to as well because we were going three-wide and I am assuming that is what caused the check-up behind for sure, because even for me it was very, very sudden and pretty aggressive.”
The race outside St. Louis was the final oval event on the schedule and sends IndyCar into a three-week West Coast swing to close the season. The championship race is far from decided — only 60 points separate O’Ward from Ericsson in fifth in the standings.
Palou started 21st because of a penalty for his third unapproved engine change of the season. The Spaniard quickly picked his way through the field and was up to 10th on a restart just 65 laps into the 260-lap race.
Rinus VeeKay had also worked his way through traffic and climbed from 23rd toward the top 10 but was wary on the restart because “everybody’s been checking up all night.” There were four quick cautions — Ed Jones and Graham Rahal were knocked out of the race on the third lap in a crash each blamed on the other — so VeeKay said he intentionally restarted on the inside to avoid the marbles in the outside line.
But he tapped the rear of six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon, causing Dixon to spin up the track in a crash that collected VeeKay, Palou and Dixon.
“I was definitely the one starting the accident,” VeeKay said.
Dixon had been third in the standings at the start of the race, 34 points behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Palou, and dropped to fourth and 43 behind O’Ward.
“Feel really bad for myself and Alex,” Dixon said. “I don’t really know what VeeKay was trying to do there and obviously took us both out of the race.”
Palou was clearly frustrated when he exited his car after the crash, and he seemed to push away the medical staff as they approached him.
Later, he said he was frustrated because it was too early for aggressive racing, because his night was over due to nothing his fault, and because he and VeeKay had driven to the front.
“If it’s the last lap of the race, I can understand. But it’s still early,” Palou said. “It was hard work to get from 21st to p10. He started 23rd and he was doing a good job, as well. So it’s like ‘Man, we did all that hard work together. Why do we have to crash together?’”
Romain Grosjean, meanwhile, finished 14th in his first career race on an oval. The Frenchman said when he moved to IndyCar from Formula One that he’d only race on the road and street courses but decided to give it a try after watching the Indianapolis 500 on television.
He was solid through practice, qualifying and the race — and he made several strong passes around the on the 1.25-mile egg shaped oval.
“Obviously a bit disappointed with 14th at the end, especially as we had pace and got some good moves out there,” Grosjean said. “But we learned, made a couple of mistakes on cold tires that didn’t really help. Apart from that, went pretty well.”
So will he be at the Indy 500 next May?
“Woah, wait a minute, wait a minute butterfly” Grosjean laughed. “Give me a night.”
POWER’S POLE
Power pulled within four of Mario Andretti’s poles record Saturday when he earned the 63rd pole of his career. It was the first of the season for the Australian, who a week ago earned his first victory of the year.
UP NEXT
IndyCar races Sept. 12 on the permanent road course at Portland, then moves to California for a road course race at Laguna Seca and the finale on the street course at Long Beach. The championship will be decided over three consecutive weeks of racing.
Allmendinger wins at Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. — AJ Allmendinger put his emotions on full display Saturday — again.
He screamed into the radio while crossing the finish line. He scaled the Michigan International Speedway fence. Then he paused to savor the moment fans started chanting his name.
Now Allmendinger doesn’t doesn’t want it to end. Just six days after the biggest victory of his career, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 200, Allmendinger drove back to victory lane — this time by taking the lead with four laps left in regulation and holding to win the Xfinity Series race in triple overtime.
He beat Bradon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds.
“Wow! What a hell of a six days,” said. “This is awesome I don’t want to wake up from this dream I’m in.”
For nearly two decades Allmendinger struggled to stay competitive and relevant in IndyCars and stock cars. Now, at age 39, the Californian might be going through the best stretch of his career.
A little more than 24 hours after finishing as the Xfinity runner-up in Indy, he and Kaulig Racing made their first trips to the Brickyard’s historic victory lane together.
On Saturday, it seemed almost like a replay.
This time, the No. 16 Chevrolet made a daring pass on the outside of Josh Berry, side-drafting into the lead with help from the trailing Jones who moved into second.
From there, a series of yellow flags turned the race into a shootout. Jones lined up behind Allmendinger for each restart and they worked in tandem to close it out, giving Allmendinger his third win this season and eighth of his career. Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.
“Of course Brandon wants to win the race, but he was great,” Allmendinger said after winning the longest Xfinity race in Michigan history, 139 laps. “I think he knew if we got side by side we’d probably hurt ourselves and not give either one of us a chance to win.”
But for much of the day, it appeared Berry would be fulfilling his own dream scenario.
While Allmendinger was golfing in Indy on Monday, JR Motorsports announced it had hired Berry as the full-time driver in the No. 8 car next season. On Friday, Berry finished 15th in the Truck Series race in suburban St. Louis and, on Saturday, he charged from the 40th and final starting spot on the grid to the lead in the closing laps of regulation. He just couldn’t find a way to get around Allmendinger in overtime.
“I kept trying the bottom, kept trying the bottom, I probably should have taken the bottom on the last one,” said Berry, Michael Annett’s replacement driver in the No. 1 car. ”I just really wanted to try something different.”
But Allmendinger made sure his script remained the same.
“I spent a lot of years in NASCAR barely sniffing a win, not even close to it you know?” he said. “I had two wins in 2013 with Team Penske on the road courses and the Cup win (in 2014) and went another five years without really ever coming close. I don’t know when it’s going to go away, so I’m going to enjoy every one I get.”
STAGING
Allmendinger won the second stage of the race and became the first stage winner to reach victory lane at Michigan.
It looked like that honor might go to points leader Austin Cindric after he won the first stage. But his day ended shortly after the second stage began. Cindric was one of seven cars collected in a crash. Crew workers removed a damaged hood, which covered his windshield, and he returned to the track, earning three more points before ending his day.
ALL IN
Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s career rushing leader, is joining the Xfinity Series as a part owner of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.
Iwuji is fielding his own team as an owner-driver and now he has Smith on board. Smith joins a growing list of former sports personalities to get involved. The list includes names such as former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and former NBA stars Michael Jordan and Brad Daugherty.
Iwuji is from near Dallas and serves as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve who has been racing part-time in the series since 2018. He’s one of two Black drivers regularly competing in a national series. Bubba Wallace competes in the Cup Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.