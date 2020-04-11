You’re pretty sure you have it. A fever that tops 100 degrees. Tightness in your lungs that feels like William “Refrigerator” Perry’s sitting on your chest. Food doesn’t taste right, and you don’t have an appetite anyway. Your doctor tells you, “Yep, looks like you probably have COVID-19.” Just don’t expect to get tested.
The coronavirus crisis maddens in myriad ways, and for many victims one of the most vexing is the inability to get tested. It’s been more than four weeks since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. A day later, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Donald Trump’s pandemic team, said the country’s inability to gear up testing for the coronavirus was “a failing.”
Broader-scale testing is beginning to occur, but the progress is unacceptably slow. The lack of testing sites in Illinois and across the country has been a defining characteristic of this pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that Illinois was processing just 6,000 tests a day, far short of his goal of 10,000 coronavirus tests a day.
The failure to ramp up quickly has forced health officials to prioritize which patients get tested. They include symptomatic individuals over 65, or who have underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, or are health care or public safety workers.
That means there are legions of individuals who likely have been infected and have not been tested. Some of them may flout the rules of social distancing, and aggravate the pandemic’s spread. Others may be younger, asymptomatic individuals with a what-me-worry approach to the crisis. Host a party, head out to a park for a pickup basketball game? Sure, why not.
Health officials are hamstrung by a dearth of testing equipment that includes solutions used to preserve and ship nasal swabs, laboratory machines and protective gear for the people performing the tests. “We’re working with what we’ve got,” Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, recently told the Tribune.
Pritzker has blamed Trump for failing to coordinate coronavirus testing in the U.S. Now the state’s aggressively pursuing a buildup in stockpiles of testing equipment needed to increase testing capacity and quicken the time it takes to get results. That’s good to hear. More testing options also are coming online, including a newly developed portable test from the Chicago-area’s Abbott Laboratories.
On Friday, Pritzker said two federally qualified health centers on the West and South sides are working with hospitals to increase testing in predominantly African American communities. A new drive-up test site will open soon in the south suburbs.
The country will never be able to defeat the coronavirus — and get the economies of Illinois and the rest of the country back on track — unless we get much more detail about where exactly the pandemic has struck.
— Chicago Tribune, April 10, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.