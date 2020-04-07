TILTON — To safeguard members of the public and officers, Tilton Police Department had taken the following actions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Patrol officers have modified response protocols for non-emergency calls for service. Officers can respond via phone, rather than in person, to non-emergency and non-violent calls for service. Response protocols for emergency calls for service where there is an immediate threat to public safety will continue.
Anyone in immediate danger or in an emergency should always call 911.
Examples of calls that temporarily willbe responded to via phone include but are not limited to: lost or found property, theft or attempted theft, forgery and identity theft reports, misdemeanor vandalism and harassment.
Community members can expect to speak directly with an officer over the phone. All reports taken over the phone will be documented as normal and sent to the proper investigative detail for follow up.
If an officer determines a face-to-face response is necessary for a call, understand they will be practicing social distancing guidelines established for law enforcement by the Centers for Disease Control. Walk-in reports to the station are not being taken at this time.
Additional officers have been added to shifts and are specifically monitoring grocery, industrial and retail locations. In addition, the police department is continuing to evaluate and implement changes that will help protect the community during the public health crisis.
As they navigate this continuously evolving public health crisis, the police department is fully committed to ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and health of community members and officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.