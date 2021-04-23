DANVILLE — Kofi Hamilton and Wil McCoy combined for 30 second-half points as Southeast Community College avoided elimination with a 90-81 triumph over Johnson County Community College in a consolation bracket contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
The Storm (14-8) shot a remarkable 63.6 percent (21-of-33) from the field in the second half as they overcame a 43-35 halftime deficit.
"I think we relaxed a little bit and made the ball better,'' Southeast coach Joel Wooten said. "We made a concerted effort to get Kofi involved in our offense. We switched up what we were doing and put him in the post where I knew he would be a tough guy to guard.
"He is a tough matchup for anyone not used to guarding him down there.''
Hamilton had just 4 first-half points on 2-of-5 shooting but in the final 20 minutes, he had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with three assists.
McCoy, who had a game-high 25 points, knocked down 6-of-8 shots in the second half including making four 3-pointers for Southeast, which improves to 14-9 with the victory.
"I think we were probably trying too hard in the first half,'' Wooten said. "We played them before and they beat us at their place. We didn't want to go home and we were thinking about that. We just needed to relax and play.''
Johnson County, which ends its season with a 16-6 record, led by as much as 11 points in the first half but the Cavaliers saw their lead evaporate early in the second half.
Jaland Whitehead led the Cavaliers with 23 points, while Desi Williams had 16 and Jaycson Bereal chipped in with 15.
South Suburban 85
North Central Missouri 83
DANVILLE — Atavian Butler did everything he could to keep North Central Missouri from being eliminated in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The 6-3 sophomore from St. Louis had a team-high 18 points but he didn't quite execute the missed free throw properly with 3.1 seconds left.
"We were trying to go soft with it, but I guess I should have specified how soft we needed,'' North Central Missouri coach Jeremy Esry said. "We needed it just a little bit harder, to possibly get the offensive rebound and layup to tie the game.''
Butler's air ball allowed South Suburban to run out the final seconds to earn a 85-83 victory in the consolation bracket contest on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Atavian is a great kid, we had to try to miss that free throw to get a shot at tying the game,'' Esry said.
Twice in the final 20 seconds, South Suburban (19-5) elected to foul Butler than to allow him to take a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
"That kid made a ton of shots,'' South Suburban coach John Pigatti said. "I wasn't going to let him tie the game on us.''
DeShawndre Washington, the nation's leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, scored 15 of his South Suburban's final 17 points as he finished with a game-high 36 points in the victory.
Joining Washington, who also had 13 rebounds, in double figures was Chance Love (15), Markese Hill (14) and Tyronn Mosley (10).
Also scoring in double digits for North Cental Missouri (17-8) was Jeremy Shaw, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Camron Donatian (16) and Kolten Griffin (10).
SAU Tech 84
Richland 75
DANVILLE — The sophomore duo of Ronnie Stapp and Treyvon Johnson combined for 23 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Southern Arkansas University Tech Rockets to a win over the Richland College Thunderducks on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Ronnie (Stapp) and Treyon (Johnson) weren't really themselves in that first round,'' said SAU Tech coach Marty Levinson as Stapp and Johnson combined for 6 points in the Rockets 71-64 loss to Ancilla on Wednesday. "I'm really proud of how they came back and played the way they have all season for us.''
Donovan Souter had a game-high 24 points for Richland College, which ends its season with a 15-4 record. Micah Williams came off the bench to score 16 for the Thunderducks.
The Rockets had four players in double figures with Allen Taylor scoring a team-high 20, followed by Johnson (15), Ron Choi (14) and Donovan Vickers (12).
