CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Dr. Terri Winn, pediatric dentist in Crawfordsville since 1986, is proud to announce she has added a new full-time doctor to her practice- Dr. Daniel Allen, who likes to go by Dr. Dan.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dan to our experienced team at The Kids’ Dentist! His energy, expertise, and empathy will be loved by both kids and parents!” Winn said.
After earning his Bachelor’s degree from Wabash College he pursued a Master’s of Science degree from IUPUI, and then moved to Boston, Mass., where he received his Doctorate from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.
He completed his residency in pediatric dentistry at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Allen received numerous awards at Tufts University, including the Walter Askinas Scholarship for Integrity and Citizenship, as well as multiple prestigious committee appointments and elected positions.
He is currently studying to become Board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He is applying for operating room privileges at Witham Memorial Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.
“Dr. Dan” looks forward to practicing all aspects of pediatric dentistry from birth until age 18 years, including those with Special Health Care Needs and Autism Spectrum Disorder. He will be performing sedations, utilizing nitrous oxide, using a laser, and treating orthodontic patients.
“It’s always been my goal to return after I graduated from Wabash College and I am thrilled to be able to serve the kiddos of a community that has given me so much!” Allen said.
“Dr. Dan” is now accepting appointments! To schedule an appointment with Dr. Allen or Dr. Winn, patients may call 765-362-KIDS, contact them through the website address kidsdentistofindiana.com, or drop by the office at 108 N. Oak St. in Crawfordsville. Dr Allen will be accepting all insurances as well as Indiana Medicaid.
