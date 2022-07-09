FAIRMOUNT — Ask 17-year-old Nate Becraft about his rabbits, and he will talk enthusiastically about the Californian breed he raises and his efforts to start his own rabbitry this spring.
His easy conversation about “everything rabbits” belies the fact that only a couple months earlier the Salt Fork High School senior was fighting for his life.
The Fairmount teen’s plans to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Tom Johnson, who operated TJ’s Rabbitry for decades on Catlin-Homer Road, were abruptly put on hold in April when Nate was hospitalized for 30 days after a bad fall led to the discovery of an undiagnosed rare medical condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM).
AVM is an abnormal connection of the arteries and veins in the brain or spine that is usually present at birth, but can go undetected until the arteries and veins rupture, causing bleeding into the brain or spinal cord. The main symptoms of AVM are headaches and seizures.
“I really had horrible headaches,” Nate said.
His mother, Robin Johnson, agreed. “He had headaches for a year, but we chalked it up to being on the go, not eating right.”
Nate remembers returning home early from school April 13 after taking the SAT college entrance exam, but, at some point, he fell and hit his head on concrete.
Although he doesn’t recall anything right after the fall, Nate somehow managed to text his mom and tell her he needed help. Johnson was in St. Louis when she received his text, but alerted her mother, Sandy Johnson, who was at home and close by to check on Nate.
Sandy still becomes emotional when she thinks about how she found her grandson that day, but because of her quick actions and that of Nate’s mother and the emergency responders who transported him to Carle Foundation Hospital, Nate not only survived the traumatic brain injury and two surgeries, but is well on his way to making a full recovery.
“The first week he was sedated, and by the third week he went to the third floor for rehab,” Robin said.
“I’ve seen so many doctors,” Nate added. “They saved my life.”
His mother and grandmother said they are grateful for the excellent care Nate has received.
“Some of the nurses could have been like family,” Sandy said.
When Nate was released from the hospital May 13 — exactly a month after he arrived — the community rallied around him and surprised him by having five fire trucks and two ambulances from Fairmount, Oakwood and Catlin escort him home starting from the Homer Fire Station.
Two weeks ago, Nate had one more surgery to replace the left skull piece so he no longer has to wear a protective helmet. He continues to regain his strength and speech through periodic physical and occupational therapy sessions and weekly speech therapy.
Nate, who was elected FFA Section 18 Vice President of Vermilion and Edgar counties while he was in the hospital, said he is eager to return to working on a farm in Fithian and volunteering on the Fairmount and Oakwood Fire Departments. He also plans to take the Emergency Medical Technician test so he can work for Oakwood Ambulance.
“He is improving every day and is able to go back to work with limited duties on Aug. 1,” his mother, Robin, said earlier this week.
Just a month before his medical emergency, Nate acquired seven rabbits and launched his rabbit-raising business, Sugar Grove Rabbitry, which is named for the area around Catlin-Homer Road and County Road 800 E.
At one time, Sugar Grove was the name of a one-room schoolhouse that Nate’s grandmother attended.
“This general area is known as Sugar Grove,” Sandy Johnson said.
The six does and one buck that Nate acquired in March from a breeder in Clinton, Ill., reside in well-kept hutches inside a barn shared with 23 barred rock and other varieties of chickens. A radio plays Country-and-Western music around the clock and fans constantly run to keep the farm friends cool.
“I try not to get too attached,” Nate said wistfully. “They already had names when we got them, and the family we got them from has become so much a part of ours. They’re such good people.”
The Californian breed is a mostly white domestic rabbit developed in 1923 in California for the fur and meat industries. It is known for its red eyes and distinctive black markings on its ears, nose, paws and tail.
Although each rabbit looks rather large, they’re actually lightweight and fluffy.
“They’re much skinnier than they look,” Nate explained. “They only get fed once a day, and we feed them only one full cup of food.”
Each rabbit also has its own distinct personality. The most docile of the seven is a doe named Fanta.
“They’re all different in their own ways,” Nate said. “Fanta will run up (to the front of the hutch) and give a kiss and a nibble, especially at feeding time.”
His best friend at Salt Fork High School, Brixton Smith of Catlin, also is involved in helping care for the rabbits.
“I’m his moral support,” the 17-year-old Brixton quipped.
Nate’s grandpa, Tom Johnson, also rides his golf cart out to the barn to check on the rabbits and give his best rabbit-raising advice.
The does started to be mated last week with the buck named Degnaa.
“It’s a 30-day gestation, and they’ll have four to six babies in a litter on average, but sometimes there will be seven or eight in a litter,” Nate said.
“I would expect the first litter to be in late summer or early fall,” he said. “I’d like to have 20 to 30 rabbits eventually.
“They’ll be in their cage with their mom until they’re old enough to be on their own. They have to be eight weeks or older to be a house pet,” he explained. “I plan to sell them to people who want them as a family pet or for the meat.”
“It’s very high in protein and low in calories,” his grandmother Sandy said. “It’s a healthy meat.”
Sandy knows all about rabbits from TJ’s Rabbitry, which her husband operated from the mid-1980s until 2011 in the same location as her grandson’s new endeavor.
“Since he was 9, he had raised what we call AOC — “any old color” — as a kid. But since 1965, he raised pedigree Californian rabbits until 2011,” Johnson said of her husband.
Although Nate says the Californian breed isn’t as popular as others, the breed holds a special place in his heart.
“The last rabbit I had was one of my grandpa’s last rabbits, and it was a Californian,” he said. “I really wanted the same rabbits. They remind me of my grandpa.”
