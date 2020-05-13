DANVILLE — A Danville man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Tyrek Watkins, formerly of 22 1/2 N. Kansas St., received his sentence for the offense of Armed Robbery, a Class X Felony, according to a press release issued Tuesday night by State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
“After hearing evidence during a stipulated bench trial this morning, Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey entered the sentence that was agreed to by the State's Attorney's Office and the defense,” the release stated.
The evidence revealed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Watkins, then 14 years old, along with another juvenile, who was armed with a firearm, entered the Circle K located on South Bowman Street and proceeded to steal currency and cigars from an employee. The two criminals then fled and entered an awaiting van driven by a third juvenile, Watkins' older brother. The three men sped away, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, but ultimately crashed the van off the side of Lee Road.
All three were quickly apprehended despite their abandoning the vehicle and attempts to hide. The handgun and proceeds from the crime were located in the van. Fortunately, neither citizen, law enforcement officer, nor the Circle K employee was physically injured.
“Once charged for his role in the armed robbery, Watkins initially was under the jurisdiction of
the juvenile justice system. State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, however, decisively requested that
his case, along with the cases against the other juveniles involved, be transferred to adult
criminal court. After a hearing was conducted, an order transferring the matter was obtained.”
Upon being sentenced, Watkins indicated his intent to appeal the decision transferring his
matter from juvenile court. Watkins' seven-year sentence, wherein day-for-day sentencing
credit applies, shall be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e.,
Parole).
Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department for their efforts in this matter, and reaffirmed her commitment to seek just and appropriate dispositions of all criminal matters; especially those involving inherent elements of violence towards the good citizens of Vermilion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.