The Vermiion County Treasurer's Office announces that 2019 real estate tax bills have been mailed May 1, on schedule per state statute, but with an extension before penalty is applied.
In a press release from County Treasurer Darren Duncan, "while we hoped that there would be some relief granted by the state, none has been forthcoming."
Therefore, real estate tax bills have been printed and are being mailed. Due dates are June 12 and Sept. 4.
Normally there is a penalty (finance charge) when an installment is due. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the county treasurer's office will not enforce the penalty on the first installment, giving taxpayers nearly three months longer to pay their property tax without any extra cost or negative affect.
This means that should any taxpayer need to take extra time to pay this year's real estate taxes they may do so without penalty up to Sept. 4, 2020.
Duncan researched what options were available to provide relief to property taxes and the only option to offer assistance was to delay the penalty portion if taxes were paid late.
"I wish that we did not have to mail this year's bills. We all know that many people are experiencing financial stresses. But, absent of a change in state law in funding our local taxing bodies, this is what is required of me by law," Duncan said. "I hope that my decision to delay the penalty will be of some help to struggling taxpayers. I wish there was more we could do."
The waiver of penalty does not apply to banks and mortgage companies that have already collected property taxes and hold them in escrow. That tax money has already been paid by property owners and will need to be paid on time.
The many taxing bodies like schools, fire districts, community college, townships, etc. still need to operate and provide their services to citizens. That comes at a continued cost, often in terms of personnel. Escrowed tax money will be essential to keeping those local entities open and functioning.
Some of the convenient ways to pay your tax bill include paying online under the Treasurer's tab on the county's website, vercounty.org; mailing your payment to PO Box 730, Danville, IL 61834; paying by phone, 1 (877) 221-8591; or at most Vermilion County banks. Taxpayers can pay by credit card, debit card, or e-check online, by phone or in the treasurer's office.
Vermilion County banks that accept real estate tax payments include: First Midwest Bank, First Financial Bank, Illinois National Bank, Main Source Bank, Prospect Bank, Old National Bank, Philo Allerton Bank, Longview Bank & Trust, First Farmers Bank, Rantoul (Rossville) Bank, Iroquois Federal, Gifford State Bank, CIMB Bank, Longview Bank of Ogden and First National of Catlin.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing as much as possible, taxpayers are encouraged to avoid coming in person to the county treasurer's office. There is a tax payment drop box on the sidewalk along North Vermilion Street in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building, which is new this year.
This option is to help avoid the lines that would normally be encountered within the treasurer's office.
Questions can be directed to (217) 554-6080 or treasurer@vercounty.org.
Changes to any schedule or important information will be posted on the county treasurer's page accessible through the main Vermilion County website, vercounty.org.
Remember to check your tax bill to verify the proper exemptions have been applied. The owner-occupied and senior citizen exemptions are the most common exemptions received by taxpayers. If you have any questions regarding your assessment or exemption, you can contact the Supervisor of Assessments office at (217) 554-1940.
