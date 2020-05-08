In this undated photo made available by Dr. Mauricio Usme, he is on board the Greg Mortimer, a ship operated by the Australian firm Aurora Expeditions and owned by a Miami company. Dr. Usme said he was pressured by the captain and other executives from the cruise operator and owners to change the health declaration to be admitted into ports. More than half of the passengers and crew tested positive for COVID-19, including Dr. Usme.