State Tournament Schedule
2021 Illinois State Tournament
Where — Gruber Park in Tilton
Admission — free
Defending champion — Danville Post 210 Speakers
Competing teams — Barrington Post 158, Danville Post 210, Harrisburg Post 167 and Rock Island Post 200.
Today’s schedule
Opening ceremonies, 4:45 p.m.
Game 1 — Danville (Post 210) vs. Rock Island (Post 200), 5 p.m.
Game 2 — Barrington (Post 158) vs. Harrisburg (Post 167), 7:30 p.m.
