State Tournament Schedule

2021 Illinois State Tournament

Where — Gruber Park in Tilton

Admission — free

Defending champion — Danville Post 210 Speakers

Competing teams — Barrington Post 158, Danville Post 210, Harrisburg Post 167 and Rock Island Post 200.

Today’s schedule

Opening ceremonies, 4:45 p.m.

Game 1 — Danville (Post 210) vs. Rock Island (Post 200), 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Barrington (Post 158) vs. Harrisburg (Post 167), 7:30 p.m.

