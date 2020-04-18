Long before social distancing became (semi) mandatory, people actually sought out such solitude on their own.
A prime place to “get away from it all’’ has been the parks that make up the fine Illinois State Parks system. Indeed, Republican women serving in the Illinois House of Representatives call the state parks and trails the “original destinations for Illinoisans to social distance, exercise and engage in recreational opportunities that improve their well-being.’’
This message was delivered as part of a letter the GOP House members sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week urging him to reopen the parks and trails that have been closed since March 20 due to the stay at home order he issued.
State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, of Kankakee, is among the legislators to sign the letter. “Constituents across the state are asking to reopen our state parks,’’ she said. “It seems counterintuitive to promote healthy, outdoor activity while social distancing and not allow Illinoisans to enjoy the treasures of our state parks.”
Since the Kankakee River State Park, perhaps the crown jewel of the entire system, lies in Parkhurst’s district, she has added insight into the issue. So does anybody who has driven by the local state park recently. Its empty state seems unfortunate as spring has arrived and we humans have a natural impulse to step out and enjoy the improving weather conditions.
The social distancing mandate has been vital in the battle to contain the coronavirus. It has its place and should largely remain intact for at least a little longer. But as the “roll out’’ concept which calls for public places to reopen in phases takes hold, the state parks stand out as sensible locations to open first. Governor, strongly consider it.
— Kankakee Daily Journal, April 18, 2020
Schmidt a local legend worth remembering
Illinois has long been a high school basketball hotbed where top quality players and teams have thrilled the devoted fan base for decades.
Among this abundance of talent, who’s the best of all time? When it comes to the Kankakee River Valley region, the distinction arguably belongs to Harv Schmidt, who passed away April 7 at the age of 84.
For younger basketball enthusiasts, the name might not be familiar as his time in the limelight passed long ago. But Harv Schmidt’s name was known in virtually every Kankakee area home for several decades beginning in the early 1950s.
In 1952-53, Schmidt’s senior season at Kankakee High School, he had the highest per game scoring average in Illinois and earned All-State honors. He was then recruited to the University of Illinois, where the 6-foot-6 inch forward compiled a 12.3 points per game career scoring average and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior.
Drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers of the National Basketball League, Schmidt instead played in another professional organization, the former National Industrial Basketballl League, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1957-58.
A coaching career followed, and Schmidt returned to Illinois to lead the Fightin’ Illini in 1967. His ’68-69 team surprised pundits by finishing with a 19-5 record and a second-place standing in the Big Ten Conference.
After leaving coaching in 1974, Schmidt settled in Colorado and worked in the insurance business. While he would return to Kankakee for visits in the succeeding years, his legacy largely faded into memory.
But those who still recall him remember his achievements and influence vividly. Denny Lehnus, another Kankakee High School graduate who became an accomplished basketball coach in his own right, had this to say of Schmidt:
“He was a hero to so many my age and older and a great role model. His accomplishments were not only on the court but in life.’’
Schmidt’s obituary appeared in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Journal. Read it to learn more about this remarkable man.
— Kankakee Daily Journal, April 16, 2020
