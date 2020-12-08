MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young has played two weeks of collegiate basketball.
And she has picked up two Ohio Valley Conference honors in those weeks.
Young won her second straight OVC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday, after averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds during the past week, with 27 points on Saturday in a loss to Indiana State.
Young started her third week on Tuesday with 20 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists as the Racers beat Mississippi Valley State 85-60.
Murray State is 2-2 and will face North Alabama on Monday.
