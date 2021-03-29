BLOOMINGTON — Mike Woodson laid out his vision for the program as he was introduced as the 30th men’s basketball coach in Indiana history Monday.
It centered on player development, building a family atmosphere and bridging the past to the future, all attributes Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sought in a head coach.
Woodson will get a reported six-year, $24 million contract to fix an iconic program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2016, hasn’t reached a Final Four since 2002 and hasn’t won a national title since 1987. An IU guard from 1976-80, Woodson was presented with his white No. 42 Indiana basketball jersey from Dolson as he was introduced.
“I haven’t seen that in a long time,” Woodson told him.
Woodson, 63, has spent close to 30 years coaching in the NBA, including nine seasons as a head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, but has never coached at the college level.
When asked about his lack of college basketball experience, Woodson replied: “Basketball to me is basketball. Sure I’ve never coached in college, but I’d like to think I’ve coached at the highest level, and I’ve coached some of the greatest players that’s ever graced the basketball world. …
“There will be challenges, but I’m going to try to surround myself with people that can help me navigate some of the challenges. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to put a product on the floor that Hoosier fans will love from a defensive standpoint and from an offensive standpoint in terms of winning basketball games. I’ve got to teach and develop players. That’s the only way it’s going to get done in terms of building a program to win.”
One of those hires was announced by Dolson before Woodson took the podium, as former Ohio State and Butler basketball coach Thad Matta was named to the new title of associate athletic director of basketball administration. Matta, who led Ohio State to two Final Fours in 13 years as head coach (2004-17), will serve as a sounding board for Woodson to help him adapt to the college game.
“Mike Woodson is 100% the head coach,” Dolson said. “He reports to me and is the final decision-maker based on my final approval on basketball decisions. Thad reports to me, is a key resource.”
Woodson intends to bring a modern, NBA-style of play to Indiana he thinks several college programs across the country are already adopting.
“They are taking things from our league, the switching defenses, a lot of zone, maybe three-quarter court, half-court zone defenses,” Woodson said. “Offensively, they are shooting a lot of 3s, like the NBA. So when I look at college basketball and the fact our game is starting to come this way in a major way, I think I can bring a system in that, from a defensive standpoint, where we can recruit players that are capable of playing three or four positions. That’s how I did it in the pros, players that if you did switch defensively you felt good about that player guarding the ball and players that are committed to rebounding the basketball.”
Under former IU coach Archie Miller, the Hoosiers finished near the bottom of the league statistically in 3-point shooting percentage in each of the past two seasons.
“Offensively, the 3 ball has changed the game,” Woodson said. “So we’ve got to recruit players that can shoot the ball and pass and dribble and make plays for one another, and in doing that I think I can create an offense that everybody touches the basketball, and you can shoot the basketball. Then you expect to shoot it and make shots. If you can’t shoot it, then you got to do other things to help us win basketball games.”
As for adapting to college recruiting, Woodson pointed out NBA coaches often help recruit players in free agency. He said the only difference will be recruiting younger players.
“I honestly believe I can go into a kid’s home and be able to relate because of what I’ve gone through, and I have a story to tell,” Woodson said. “If that kid is willing to listen and he buys into my story, I think I can get him to come to Indiana University.”
Part of that sales pitch for Woodson will include the current roster, as six players – sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, junior forward Race Thompson, freshman forward Jordan Geronimo, freshman guard Khristian Lander, grad transfer guard Parker Stewart and senior guard Al Durham – are all in the NCAA transfer portal. Star sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis also is undecided whether he will return for his junior season or enter the NBA draft.
“My first job is to sit down with each one of them and talk about staying in Hoosier Nation,” Woodson said. “That’s what’s important, you know, and if I got to plead and beg a little bit to keep them here, I’m going to do that, but again, they’ve got to make the final decision on what they want to do. But there’s no better place in the country to play basketball, I think, and that’s what I’m going to relay to them.
“I’m going to let them know I’m in their corner, that we’re family and we’re going to always have an open door policy where they are going to be able to come in and talk.”
Another priority for Woodson is filling out his coaching staff, which he intends to do in the coming weeks.
“I have staff people in mind,” Woodson said. “I will sit down with Scott and Thad and kind of assess some of the coaches. I’m getting all kinds of calls from friends and coaches who want to come and help me, and then I have my list of coaches that I think can help me, and we will collaborate together and figure out what’s good for Mike Woodson and the Indiana University program moving forward.”
Woodson began his press conference by thanking Hall of Fame Indiana coach Bob Knight for taking a chance on him as a high school player out of Broad Ripple in Indianapolis. He mentioned how he intends to bring past IU players back to expose current players to IU’s tradition and described being hired for the job as “a complete circle.”
“It’s going to be my job to bridge the gap between young people who don’t know who Coach Woodson is and the old-timers that do know who I am,” Woodson said. “I’m going to bring all the old-timers like the old days, and we’re going to bridge the gap between old and new, and at the end of the day it’s about the fans and our basketball program and our players.”
